Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame
One play, one second, one inch between Notre Dame and an upset of No. 6 Ohio State
NCAA Football: Maryland at Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa, defense lead Maryland to a 31-9 road victory over reeling Michigan State
SMX LA Coliseum 2023 Hunter Lawrence starts.jpg
Hunter Lawrence to miss SuperMotocross finale with a back injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohstmcordint_230923.jpg
McCord ‘kept battling’ in gritty win over Irish
nbc_cfb_osuwalkofftd_230923.jpg
Trayanum nabs game-winning TD as OSU walks it off
nbc_cfb_ndflorestd_230923.jpg
Hartman finds wide-open Flores for go-ahead TD

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Day praises 'toughness' of McCord, OSU in win

September 23, 2023 10:56 PM
An emotional Ryan Day gives credit to the physicality of QB Kyle McCord and the grittiness of his entire Ohio State team in the Buckeyes comeback win over Notre Dame in South Bend.