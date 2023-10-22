 Skip navigation
Wheeler deals, Schwarber, Harper, Realmuto homer and Phillies beat D-backs 6-1 for 3-2 NLCS lead
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as Skate America champion, shatters personal best
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2023 season

nbc_cfb_michlovelandintv2_231021.jpg
Loveland praises McCarthy’s energy in win
nbc_cfb_michmichstlites_231021.jpg
Highlights: Michigan dominates MSU in East Lansing
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyint_231021.jpg
McCarthy adopted ‘relentless’ mindset in MSU win

Wheeler deals, Schwarber, Harper, Realmuto homer and Phillies beat D-backs 6-1 for 3-2 NLCS lead
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as Skate America champion, shatters personal best
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2023 season

nbc_cfb_michlovelandintv2_231021.jpg
Loveland praises McCarthy’s energy in win
nbc_cfb_michmichstlites_231021.jpg
Highlights: Michigan dominates MSU in East Lansing
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyint_231021.jpg
McCarthy adopted ‘relentless’ mindset in MSU win

Watch Now

Every Corum rushing attempt in win vs. MSU

October 21, 2023 10:46 PM
Blake Corum recorded 15 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown to help lead Michigan to a dominant win over Michigan State in Week 8.