WBB Highlights: Clark breaks record vs. Michigan

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney experience Daytona’s roller coaster of emotions
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Clark discusses record, logo 3, journey at Iowa
Bluder discusses significance of Clark’s record
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Blaney experience Daytona’s roller coaster of emotions
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Clark discusses record, logo 3, journey at Iowa
Bluder discusses significance of Clark’s record
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
WBB Highlights: Clark breaks record vs. Michigan
February 15, 2024 10:38 PM
Caitlin Clark breaks the NCAA Division I women's scoring record and scores 49 points to lead Iowa to an electric 106-89 victory over Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Close Ad