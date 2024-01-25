 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Round One
Yu leads, Cantlay one back after opening round at Farmers
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Final Round
Reports: Meronk joining LIV Golf; Hatton may as well
Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chargershireharbaugh_240124.jpg
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
nbc_golf_gc_finauballspeed_240124.jpg
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayanalysis_240124.jpg
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open - Round One
Yu leads, Cantlay one back after opening round at Farmers
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Final Round
Reports: Meronk joining LIV Golf; Hatton may as well
Travis Kelce
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chargershireharbaugh_240124.jpg
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
nbc_golf_gc_finauballspeed_240124.jpg
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayanalysis_240124.jpg
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MBB Highlights: King leads RICH past GW

January 24, 2024 09:03 PM
Jordan King went for 32 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from three, to help Richmond slide past George Washington and move to 6-0 in Atlantic 10 play.