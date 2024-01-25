MBB Highlights: King leads RICH past GW

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yu leads, Cantlay one back after opening round at Farmers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reports: Meronk joining LIV Golf; Hatton may as well
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yu leads, Cantlay one back after opening round at Farmers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reports: Meronk joining LIV Golf; Hatton may as well
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Betting the Super Bowl MVP Market: Does Travis Kelce Have a Shot at the Award?
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
MBB Highlights: King leads RICH past GW
January 24, 2024 09:03 PM
Jordan King went for 32 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from three, to help Richmond slide past George Washington and move to 6-0 in Atlantic 10 play.
Close Ad