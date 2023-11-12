 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Leduc Chip Ganassi Twitter cropped 2.jpg
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Harrison_MSU.jpg
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Three
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohstmccordallthrows_231111.jpg
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_ohstharrisonalltouches_231111.jpg
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_kylemccordint_231111.jpg
McCord: ‘I’m spoiled’ with Buckeyes’ weapons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Leduc Chip Ganassi Twitter cropped 2.jpg
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Harrison_MSU.jpg
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Three
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohstmccordallthrows_231111.jpg
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_ohstharrisonalltouches_231111.jpg
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_kylemccordint_231111.jpg
McCord: ‘I’m spoiled’ with Buckeyes’ weapons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State

November 11, 2023 11:01 PM
Ohio State scored 35 points in the first half alone to stay undefeated and easily roll past Michigan State, 38-3, at Ohio Stadium in Week 11.