Payne finds end zone to give Irish early lead

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2023 Ironman World Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball worlds semifinal between top American teams
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Lloyd sprints to USC’s first TD against Notre Dame
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
Estime gets his second TD run against USC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2023 Ironman World Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball worlds semifinal between top American teams
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Lloyd sprints to USC’s first TD against Notre Dame
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
Estime gets his second TD run against USC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Payne finds end zone to give Irish early lead
October 14, 2023 07:43 PM
Sam Hartman finds Gi'Bran Payne, who powers into the end zone to give Notre Dame the early first quarter lead against USC.
Close Ad