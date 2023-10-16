 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2019 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship
Oct. 15 comes and goes with no Spikemark rankings, no explanation
Kevin Harvick...
Kevin Harvick to sport familiar look at Homestead
matsuyama_1920_bmw23_D2_greenbook.jpg
Zozo Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_coltsjagsramscards_231016.jpg
Week 6 fantasy notes: Nacua’s role, Colts RBs
nbc_nas_pod_larson_231016.jpg
Will Larson turn Las Vegas win into second title?
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231016.jpg
Larson still a threat for Cup Series championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2019 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship
Oct. 15 comes and goes with no Spikemark rankings, no explanation
Kevin Harvick...
Kevin Harvick to sport familiar look at Homestead
matsuyama_1920_bmw23_D2_greenbook.jpg
Zozo Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_coltsjagsramscards_231016.jpg
Week 6 fantasy notes: Nacua’s role, Colts RBs
nbc_nas_pod_larson_231016.jpg
Will Larson turn Las Vegas win into second title?
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231016.jpg
Larson still a threat for Cup Series championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pollack: Oregon's decision-making was 'reckless'

October 16, 2023 02:28 PM
David Pollack joins the Dan Patrick show to discuss Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's decision-making vs. Washington, what he took away from the Ducks' loss to the Huskies and more.