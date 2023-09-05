 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals
Omega European Masters - Day One
Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the Ryder Cup underdog?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_rugbyworldcup_poolbbreakdown_230905.jpg
South Africa, Ireland among loaded Rugby WC Pool B

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals
Omega European Masters - Day One
Rex & Lav: Is Europe really the Ryder Cup underdog?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_rugbyworldcup_poolbbreakdown_230905.jpg
South Africa, Ireland among loaded Rugby WC Pool B

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sankey discusses future of college football

September 5, 2023 02:42 PM
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey touches on the changing landscape in college football, from realignment to NIL.