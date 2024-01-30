 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Surratt
Jon Rahm’s team lands Tyrrell Hatton, top-10 amateur Caleb Surratt
Jannik Sinner
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returns home to Italy amid great fanfare
AUTO: JAN 26 IMSA Rolex 24
Mobil 1 expands NASCAR support amid Cup sponsor announcements

Top Clips

nbc_pft_flowersfumble_240130.jpg
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240130.jpg
Conference Championships unsung heroes
nbc_pft_tuckerpregame_240130.jpg
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Surratt
Jon Rahm’s team lands Tyrrell Hatton, top-10 amateur Caleb Surratt
Jannik Sinner
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returns home to Italy amid great fanfare
AUTO: JAN 26 IMSA Rolex 24
Mobil 1 expands NASCAR support amid Cup sponsor announcements

Top Clips

nbc_pft_flowersfumble_240130.jpg
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240130.jpg
Conference Championships unsung heroes
nbc_pft_tuckerpregame_240130.jpg
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top plays from Michigan's 2023 season

January 30, 2024 08:33 AM
Look back on some of the most memorable plays from Michigan's 2023 championship football season.