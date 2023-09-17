 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Emotions vary as playoffs head to Round of 12
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What drivers said after Bristol playoff race
Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cusevspurdue_230916.jpg
Highlights: Shrader leads Syracuse past Purdue
nbc_moto_chicagoextendedhl_230916.jpg
Highlights: SMX Playoffs Round 2 in Chicago
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Emotions vary as playoffs head to Round of 12
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What drivers said after Bristol playoff race
Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cusevspurdue_230916.jpg
Highlights: Shrader leads Syracuse past Purdue
nbc_moto_chicagoextendedhl_230916.jpg
Highlights: SMX Playoffs Round 2 in Chicago
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tracy Jr. walks into end zone with 1-yard score

September 16, 2023 10:35 PM
About halfway through the fourth quarter, Tyrone Tracy Jr. cruises past Syracuse defenders to score a 1-yard touchdown for the Orange.