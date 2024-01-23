 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre
Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
Carter Hart
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons
The Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2018
How to watch Pegasus World Cup 2024: TV channel, live stream, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pff_afcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Top impact players in AFC Championship
nbc_pff_versescoutingreport_240123.jpg
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: DE Verse
nbc_pff_nfcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Top impact players in NFC Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Rangers Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre
Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
Carter Hart
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons
The Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2018
How to watch Pegasus World Cup 2024: TV channel, live stream, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pff_afcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Top impact players in AFC Championship
nbc_pff_versescoutingreport_240123.jpg
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: DE Verse
nbc_pff_nfcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Top impact players in NFC Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: TE Bowers

January 23, 2024 06:27 PM
Pro Football Focus breaks down NFL draft prospect and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who made his case as the best collegiate tight end in history during his time in Athens.
Up Next
nbc_pff_afcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
2:13
Top impact players in AFC Championship
Now Playing
nbc_pff_nfcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
2:09
Top impact players in NFC Championship
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsshanewoldron_240123.jpg
1:01
Why Waldron is a ‘really good move’ for the Bears
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianniriverav2_240123.jpg
4:59
PHI making moves for DC, but what about Sirianni?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_divroundregretmeter_240123.jpg
10:45
Scale of 1-10: Regret meter from Divisional Round
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240123.jpg
4:36
Analyzing Flacco vs. Watson for Browns in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brady49ers_240123.jpg
15:04
Why were 49ers’ 2023 aspirations for Brady buried?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billschampionship_240123.jpg
6:47
Could another coach get Allen ‘over the hump’?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deebosamuel_240123.jpg
2:30
Samuel does not have fracture in shoulder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danmorganpanthers_240123.jpg
11:57
Panthers name Morgan new general manager
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jasonkelcenext_240123.jpg
9:11
Examining how Kelce could be as a broadcaster
Now Playing
nbc_pft_briancallahantitans_240123.jpg
17:40
Titans reportedly to hire Callahan as head coach
Now Playing