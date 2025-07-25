Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Now at UCLA, Nico Iamaleava tries to move beyond the drama and focus on football
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thymen Arensman wins Stage 19 of Tour de France, as Tadej Pogačar moves closer to title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Daniil Medvedev won a U.S. Open and made 5 other hard-court Grand Slam finals, so this is his time to shine
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Now at UCLA, Nico Iamaleava tries to move beyond the drama and focus on football
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thymen Arensman wins Stage 19 of Tour de France, as Tadej Pogačar moves closer to title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Daniil Medvedev won a U.S. Open and made 5 other hard-court Grand Slam finals, so this is his time to shine
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
July 25, 2025 11:05 AM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets in the AFC South, breaking down why they are taking the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the division and the Tennessee Titans to finish last.
Related Videos
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
02:06
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
02:03
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
Latest Clips
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint
05:13
Tour de France Stage 19 shortened due to sick cows
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
38:46
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue