Top News

2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_08.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 26
nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
Arizona jumps to No. 2 behind Purdue in AP Top 25, Alabama into top 10; Kansas falls out of rankings
MotoAmerica 2025 King of Baggers Hayden Gillim leads.jpg
Indian Motorcycles partners with Vance & Hines Motorsport for 2026 King of the Baggers
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mayfield's injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs

November 24, 2025 03:55 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss why they believe Baker Mayfield may not suit up for Week 13 and how it could impact the Buccaneers' most important fantasy assets.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
01:46
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
01:40
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_kamara_251124.jpg
01:30
Expect Neal to be startable with Kamara hurt
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251124.jpg
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens
nbc_ffhh_jaguarscardinals_251124.jpg
03:08
Meyers fitting into Lawrence-led Jaguars offense
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_titans_251124.jpg
03:26
Smith-Njigba the story of the fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_eagles_251124.jpg
04:45
Barkley not offering same production for Eagles
pickens_2.jpg
04:07
Pickens is a legit WR1 for Cowboys offense
nbc_ffhh_coltschiefs_251124.jpg
05:11
Jones, Colts offense struggle in loss to Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_jahmyrgibbs_251124.jpg
03:10
Detroit RB Gibbs is going to be a league-winner
nbc_ffhh_giants_lions_251124.jpg
06:38
Winston providing added fantasy value to Robinson
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
02:27
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_bte_texansatcolts_251124.jpg
02:01
Texans could keep it close vs. Colts in Week 13
nbc_bte_cardinalsatbuccs_251124.jpg
01:57
Mayfield’s status makes Cards vs. Bucs a tough bet
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
01:46
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
03:33
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?
nbc_csu_draftkings_odds_251124.jpg
02:04
Analyzing odds to make playoffs in ‘wide open’ AFC
nbc_pft_ravens_251124.jpg
02:33
Ravens win fifth straight, fly to top of AFC North
nbc_csu_bears_steelers_251124.jpg
26:13
Give me the headlines: ‘Build-a-Bear’
nbc_pft_brownsvraidersv2_251124.jpg
04:21
Sanders wins first NFL start, beats lowly Raiders
nbc_pft_raidersfirekelly_251124.jpg
03:19
Raiders fire Kelly after 2-9 start to season
MahomesCSU11-24.jpg
10:16
Chiefs rally for ‘big time’ OT win vs. Colts
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_241124v2.jpg
06:18
Chiefs ‘not dead’ after overtime win against Colts
nbc_pft_ajbrown_philly_lost_251124.jpg
04:12
Eagles’ offense has been ‘dancing with the devil’
nbc_roto_bte_bengalsravens_251124.jpg
02:06
Expect Burrow to be ready to go vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_bte_bearseagles_251124.jpg
02:11
Bears are ‘alive and coming’ vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_winstongiantsv2_251124.jpg
06:43
Jameis ‘makes football fun’ during loss to Lions
nbc_roto_bte_packerslions_251124.jpg
01:54
Packers in for a ‘get right game’ against Detroit

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
nbc_pl_everedcard1_251124.jpg
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251124.jpg
01:36
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_251124.jpg
01:31
How to approach Miller’s return in fantasy
nba_roto_kawhi_251124.jpg
01:22
What Kawhi’s return means for Clippers, fantasy
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_nba_askkb_251124.jpg
09:54
Sengun a safer build piece than Banchero
nbc_nba_earlyawardscont_251124.jpg
09:51
Why Wemby continues to be “best defensive player”
nbc_pst_psgtot_251124.jpg
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
nbc_pst_chears_251124.jpg
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
nbc_pst_titlerace_251124.jpg
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
nbc_pst_livpsv_251124.jpg
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
nbc_nba_pickset_251124.jpg
04:30
Jokic can rack up rebounds for DEN amid injuries
nbc_nba_smallballcont_251124.jpg
09:54
Hornets rookie Knueppel looks ‘amazing on his own’
nbc_nba_smallballawards_251124.jpg
09:45
Does SGA have edge over Jokic for early MVP talks?
nbc_bte_cleattor_251124.jpg
01:51
Will Cavaliers get right on the road vs. Raptors?
nbc_bte_houatphx_251124.jpg
02:02
Rockets still offer good value vs. Suns without KD
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_roto_bte_chiefscowboys_251124.jpg
01:48
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
oly_asmgs_rcsbeijinglookback.jpg
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine
nbc_cfb_bigten_cornquiz_251124.jpg
02:22
Ferentz knows corn; Rhule does not
packerslovenbcqbstrong.jpg
03:26
Are Packers, Lions or Bears best NFC North team?
nbc_cfb_bigten_whatsinbag_v2_251124.jpg
02:58
Big Ten coaches react to items from rival schools