Allen proud of Bass after GW boot: 'He's our guy'
After a 61-yard game-winning field goal lifted the Bills over the Dolphins in NFL Week 9, quarterback Josh Allen expresses his admiration for Tyler Bass amid the kicker's turbulent season.
McLaurin, Tillman props bring value in Week 9
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew explain why Terry McLaurin and Cedric Tillman are both strong bets to hit their over on receiving yards in Week 9.
Prescott, Nabers among top Week 9 player props
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through their favorite player prop bets for Week 9, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O’Connell
Justin Jefferson chats with Devin McCourty about the Vikings' offensive progression with Sam Darnold at quarterback and how head coach Kevin O'Connell is building a special chemistry in Minnesota.
Jefferson ‘chasing greatness’ as Vikings grow
Devin McCourty catches up with Vikings star Justin Jefferson about his career milestones, gameday preparations, and connections with teammates before revisiting several of his best plays this season.
Jets have ‘no room for error’ after win vs. Texans
Though the New York Jets were victorious over the Houston Texans, Dan Patrick believes it could be too little too late, with the team now having little room for error with just three wins on the year.
Jets’ Wilson makes case for catch of the year
The Dan Le Batard Crew discusses Garrett Wilson's spectacular touchdown catch on Thursday night and debates how it compares to the legendary grab made by Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.
Is Waddle a fantasy start in Week 9 vs. Bills?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss if Jaylen Waddle, Rico Dowdle and the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers can be trusted in Week 9 of fantasy football.
Flacco’s low rushing yards total an enticing bet
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ touchdown passes and Joe Flacco over 1.5 rushing yards.
How Week 9 could impact NFL trade deadline
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest headlines around the NFL, including the win that may have turned things around for the New York Jets and teams that could be buying/selling at the trade deadline.
Love, Jackson headline injuries to monitor
The FFHH crew analyze the injury situations for Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson, providing the latest updates on both players and discussing the fantasy ramifications of the developments.
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss under-the-radar fantasy players in Week 9, including Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson and Joe Flacco.
How concerning was Stroud’s performance vs. Jets?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the fantasy showings from C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Aaron Rodgers and more, discussing how managers should move forward given the Week 9 performances.