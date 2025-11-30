 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Ole Miss promotes defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, succeeding Kiffin
Track & Field: World Athletics Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis named World Athletics Athletes of the Year
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State fires Jonathan Smith after less than two years

Top Clips

nbc_dog_smallagility_251130.jpg
IDC Small Dog Agility National Finals
nbc_dog_largedogagility_251130.jpg
IDC Large Dog Agility National Finals
nbc_nfl_atljetspresser_251130.jpg
Glenn: Win vs. ATL is ‘something we can build on’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Young reflects on Panthers' huge win against Rams

November 30, 2025 05:25 PM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young discusses the preparation and execution that resulted in the team's huge win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

nbc_nfl_atljetspresser_251130.jpg
50
Glenn: Win vs. ATL is ‘something we can build on’
nbc_nfl_indytexanspresser_251130.jpg
58
Ryans: Texans are now playing ‘full’ games
nbc_nfl_collinsft_251130.jpg
02:22
Collins: Texans’ defense the ‘best in the league’
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
07:20
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
07:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
nbc_snf_bengalsravenslites_251127.jpg
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_cinhudsontd_251127.jpg
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
nbc_nfl_dalprescottsound_251127.jpg
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251127.jpg
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_251127.jpg
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
nbc_nfl_gblovesound_251127.jpg
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
sutton_ffhh.jpg
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
nbc_pff_broncosmanders_251126.jpg
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
ja_marr.jpg
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
nbc_roto_devonta_251126.jpg
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
nbc_roto_jacobs_251126.jpg
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
nbc_roto_hampton_251126.jpg
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
nbc_ffhh_catcherlovelist_251126.jpg
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251126.jpg
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
nbc_fhh_top10qb_251126.jpg
04:24
Mahomes, Prescott in line for big KC-DAL matchup
nbc_ffhh_hatelistqbs_251126.jpg
02:42
Why Jones could struggle against tough HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_top10wr_251126.jpg
05:15
Adams has ‘elevated opportunity’ vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_catchershatelist_251126.jpg
03:35
Vikings’ offensive struggles limit Addison’s floor

nbc_dog_smallagility_251130.jpg
05:30
IDC Small Dog Agility National Finals
nbc_dog_largedogagility_251130.jpg
05:59
IDC Large Dog Agility National Finals
nbc_nba_houutah_2minhl_251130.jpg
01:51
Highlights: Rockets soar past Jazz in Utah
nbc_pl_earleua_251130.jpg
03:15
Brentford strike gold with Thiago up front
nbc_pl_mustoeua_251130.jpg
02:12
Brighton’s Hurzeler ‘could be going places’
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
04:57
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
04:05
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
05:01
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251130.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Chelsea, Arsenal battle to draw
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_251130.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_rtf_helmetstickersv3_251130.jpg
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
nbc_pl_chears_251130.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_jamesintv_251130.jpg
01:32
James: Chelsea made ‘a big statement’ in draw
nbc_pl_chearspostgame_251130.jpg
02:32
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251130.jpg
59
Merino heads Arsenal level at 1-1 with Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251130.jpg
01:16
Chalobah heads Chelsea in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_chered1_251130.jpg
05:20
Caicedo sent off for dangerous tackle on Merino
nbc_pl_nfvbha_251130.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brighton MWK 13
nbc_pl_astonvillawolves_251130.jpg
08:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whuliv_251130.jpg
09:42
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whulivpostgame_251130.jpg
01:26
Liverpool get ‘exactly what they need’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nhagoaltzimas_251130.jpg
01:31
Tzimas doubles Brighton’s lead over Forest
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251130.jpg
01:18
Gakpo powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of West Ham
oly_stw500_usasilver_251130.jpg
03:23
Sarault, Stoddard go 1-2 in 500m at World Tour
nbc_pl_whured1_251130.jpg
02:42
Paqueta sent off for dissent against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251130.jpg
01:21
Kamara’s belter gives Aston Villa lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251130.jpg
01:00
Isak nets first Premier League goal for Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoalcuyper_251130.jpg
01:37
De Cuyper slots home Brighton’s opener v. Forest