South Carolina smothers UConn 62-48 to advance to NCAA title game, snaps Huskies’ 54-game win streak

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cardinalstigersdigital_260405.jpg
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
nbc_mlb_cardinalstigers2min_260405.jpg
HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
nbc_mlb_jordanwalkerintv_260405.jpg
Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cardinalstigersdigital_260405.jpg
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
nbc_mlb_cardinalstigers2min_260405.jpg
HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
nbc_mlb_jordanwalkerintv_260405.jpg
Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

South Carolina smothers UConn 62-48 to advance to NCAA title game, snaps Huskies’ 54-game win streak

  
Published April 3, 2026 09:21 PM
NCAA women's basketball talent gap may be widening
March 31, 2026 03:58 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show takes a look at how the best women's basketball teams have separated themselves from the rest of the country and how NIL has played a part.

PHOENIX (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 16 and Agot Makeer added 14 points and South Carolina played stifling defense to beat UConn 62-48 on Friday night, ending the Huskies’ 54-game winning streak and advancing to the women’s NCAA Tournament championship game.

The Gamecocks will face the winner of Texas and UCLA semifinal on Sunday for the title, capping off another March Madness. South Carolina (36-3) will be looking to win its fourth national championship. Their other three have come in the last decade.

UConn (38-1) entered the Final Four undefeated for the ninth time in school history and for the third straight time left without a title. The Huskies also lost in the 2017 and 2018 national semifinals. This was the fewest points UConn had scored since putting up 49 points in a national championship game loss to the Gamecocks in 2022.

The Huskies and Gamecocks played last season for the title and UConn came away with an 82-59 rout for the school’s 12th national championship. UConn also beat South Carolina handily during the 2024-25 regular season.