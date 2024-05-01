 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Watch Now

Which rookie QB will be this year's Stroud?

May 1, 2024 11:50 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe Caleb Williams has the potential to be this year's C.J. Stroud due to elite wide receiver support on the Chicago Bears offense.
