 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh's firing

October 9, 2024 11:54 AM
Chris Simms reacts to the New York Jets' decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh and his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' influence behind the decision.
Up Next
nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
13:33
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
2:53
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
Now Playing
mahomes.jpg
0:57
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_raidersbroncos_241006.jpg
6:15
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_241007.jpg
12:51
Give Me The Headline: ‘London Broiled’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_texansbills_241006.jpg
5:30
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ravensbengals_241006.jpg
6:28
Sound the alarm on Bengals after loss to Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
3:58
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
1:47
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
6:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
2:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
Now Playing