Week 1 preview: Packers vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see the Eagles and Packers as two of the NFL's best rosters, but because of some moving parts and lingering doubt one way, they're on the same page for the Week 1 Peacock-exclusive matchup.
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they're picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the New England Patriots despite being "notoriously slow starters."
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he's picking the Jaguars over the Dolphins this Sunday in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine the Arizona Cardinals' chances to upset the Buffalo Bills this Sunday to kickoff Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to an AFC South clash between the Texans and the Colts in Week 1, where CJ Stroud will aim to start his second season with a statement win.
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 1 and explain why they are banking on the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers to win out to open the season.
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
Simms and Florio think Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have a chance to "make a splash" with a statement Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But will they?
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
Opening the year at home with clear-cut Super Bowl aspirations for the season, Chris Simms thinks the Lions are primed for success in Week 1 against the Rams.
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes Tampa Bay's offensive line will be a key factor in the Buccaneers' season opener against rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.
Week 1 preview: Broncos vs. Seahawks
Chris Simms and Mike Florio share their thoughts on the Denver Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Dallas Cowboys' chances to upset the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on the road on Sunday.
Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Falcons
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 showdown against the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.