NFL Week 3 preview: Packers vs Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
Chris Simms details why he thinks the Falcons match up well against the Chiefs ahead of their Week 3 matchup, but he and Mike Florio are still giving the advantage to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate who NFL fans should pick to win in Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers moneyline and the Las Vegas Raiders over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Bengals against the Commanders, both favoring the Bengals to win due to desperation from prior games, while noting mismanaged strategy from the Commanders.
NFL Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 3 tilt between the Panthers and Raiders, debating if the quarterback change from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton will result in a victory for Carolina.
NFL Week 3 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
The banged-up Rams host divisional foe San Francisco in Week 3, and given how injured Los Angeles is, Chris Simms is ready to stick a fork in them already this early and throw in the white towel for the season.
NFL Week 3 preview: Jaguars vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup between the Jaguars and Bills in Buffalo, discussing why it's a desperation game for Jacksonville.
NFL Week 3 preview: Ravens vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio says it's "desperation time" for both the Ravens and Cowboys when the two teams meet in Dallas for a Week 3 tilt, and both he and Chris Simms expect Baltimore to get off the schneid and collect its first win.
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 3 matchup between the Lions and Cardinals, evaluating whether Detroit could get their running game going on the road against Arizona.
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the environment in Seattle likely won't be favorable for Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson in Week 3 against the Seahawks.
NFL Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are both taking the home team by 3 points in the juicy coaching matchup between the DeMeco Ryans-led Houston Texans and the Kevin O'Connell-led Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Week 3 preview: Bears vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Chicago Bears' Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, assessing why it's hard to bet on the Bears right now until they show an identity on offense.