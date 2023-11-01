 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Root of Raiders' issues stem back to '23 NFL Draft

November 1, 2023 12:41 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers unpack the news coming out of Las Vegas and question if the Raiders should've been more aggressive in the 2023 NFL Draft, to give the organization hope to grow around.
Up Next
nbc_csu_seawilliamstrade_231101.jpg
3:39
Williams complements Seahawks’ up-and-comers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_49ersyoungtradeaws_231101.jpg
11:05
49ers are a ‘perfect home’ for Young
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dknfcwest_231101.jpg
2:17
SF, SEA set for tough stretches amid NFC West race
Now Playing
nbc_simms_headlines_231029.jpg
7:16
Give me the headlines: ‘The need for Shaheed’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengals49ers_231029.jpg
10:28
Simms: Burrow officially back after CIN win vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231026v2.jpg
3:04
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lions_231026v2.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Raiders vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengals_231026.jpg
4:14
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
Tyson_Bagent.jpg
4:11
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefsbroncos_231026.jpg
2:01
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ravenscardinals_231026.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsseahawks_231026.jpg
3:32
Week 8 preview: Browns vs. Seahawks
Now Playing