Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio outline why they could see the Panthers pulling off the win with Frank Reich extra motivated against the Colts, but how Indianapolis' run game will give them an edge.
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Chris Simms wouldn't be shocked if Matthew Stafford suits up despite his thumb instead of Brett Rypien, but regardless of who starts at quarterback for Los Angeles, Simms has the Rams winning, but Mike Florio disagrees.
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, and analyze whether or not the Jets can continue to ride the momentum into another victory.
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are surprised the Cincinnati Bengals are only favored by two points (per DraftKings Sportsbook) over the Buffalo Bills, because they're confident Joe Burrow and co. will take care of business.
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and think the game being at Lincoln Financial Field could be the deciding factor in the outcome.
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Seattle Seahawks have exceeded expectations but might not quite be ready for one of football's best teams in the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 9 matchup between the Giants and Raiders, and are baffled at Las Vegas being the betting favorite over New York.
Week 9 preview: Vikings vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how Taylor Heinicke can be a spark for the Falcons' against a Vikings team that's still finding its footing without Kirk Cousins.
Week 9 preview: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are picking opposite sides of what should be an exciting, high-scoring Week 9 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Germany.
Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both envision the Saints overpowering the Bears, but they explain why they're anticipating a close game.
Week 9 preview: Titans vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze how well Will Levis will take care of the football in Pittsburgh under the pressure of prime time.
Week 9 preview: Commanders vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio take a look at a Commanders roster, which took a big hit after trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young, and question if the Patriots can beat them at home.