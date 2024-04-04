 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NC-Wilmington at Arkansas
USC hires Eric Musselman to replace Andy Enfield as men’s basketball coach
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Anna Davis misses cut at Augusta National Women’s Amateur, another penalty proving difference
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Who advanced to play Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgakpogoal_240404.jpg
Gakpo’s header puts Liverpool 3-1 ahead of Blades
nbc_pl_livmacallistergoal_240404.jpg
Mac Allister’s worldie gives Liverpool 2-1 lead
nbc_golf_gc_jacksonpresselonaugusta_240404.jpg
Augusta National Women’s Amateur’s been true test

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NC-Wilmington at Arkansas
USC hires Eric Musselman to replace Andy Enfield as men’s basketball coach
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Anna Davis misses cut at Augusta National Women’s Amateur, another penalty proving difference
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Who advanced to play Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgakpogoal_240404.jpg
Gakpo’s header puts Liverpool 3-1 ahead of Blades
nbc_pl_livmacallistergoal_240404.jpg
Mac Allister’s worldie gives Liverpool 2-1 lead
nbc_golf_gc_jacksonpresselonaugusta_240404.jpg
Augusta National Women’s Amateur’s been true test

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft safety rankings

April 4, 2024 03:15 PM
Connor Rogers breaks down the safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, from Minnesota's Tyler Nubin to a pair of standouts from Utah.
Up Next
nbc_draft_connorcbranks_240404.jpg
16:57
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft CB rankings
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seansalisburyinterview_240404.jpg
8:23
Are Texans now the best NFL team in Texas?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponthestefondiggstrade_240404.jpg
10:59
What’s the Bills’ plan after trading Diggs?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_filmbreakdown_240404.jpg
9:22
Film breakdown: Nix, Simms review USC tape
Now Playing
nbc_csu_auburntooregon_240404.jpg
5:21
Inside Nix’s decision to transfer to Oregon
Now Playing
nbc_csu_developingmechanics_240404.jpg
10:33
Oregon QB Nix talent ‘formed’ by dad’s coaching
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheericev2_240404.jpg
4:30
Rice met with police over street-racing incident
Now Playing
USATSI_22302060.jpg
6:37
Bills, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins top draft needs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_collegesuperleague_240404.jpg
7:02
College football reportedly exploring Super League
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefstokansas_240404.jpg
6:08
Legislators reportedly pitching Kansas to Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_replacediggs_240404.jpg
7:29
Bills need ‘variety of guys’ to replace Diggs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansoutlook_240404.jpg
9:02
Texans’ outlook with Diggs supporting Stroud
Now Playing