Is Payton looking to prove something with Nix?
With Bo Nix being named the Week 1 starter for the Broncos, Dan Patrick thinks that whether the young QB is ready or not, Sean Payton wants to prove he knows best by having Nix be the guy in Denver.
Berry names Murray his 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
Matthew Berry reveals his highly-anticipated 2024 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' pick with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew dive into their favorite season-long props for Berry’s 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
In wake of Tua Tagovailoa's comments on Brian Flores, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how all players want to be respected and how there are a lot of factors contributing to a coaching style.
What Dotson’s trade means for Commanders WR corps
Matthew Berry & Co. react to Jahan Dotson's trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting what it means for his career and how it impacts the Washington Commanders offense.
Berry’s WR, TE Love list for 2024: Nabers, McBride
Happy Hour examines Berry’s top pass catchers on his Love/Hate list for 2024, where Malik Nabers, Drake London, and Trey McBride find themselves with positive outlooks.
Berry highlights concerns with Pickens, Bowers
Learn why George Pickens, Brock Bowers, and Jordan Addison are among the pass catchers Matthew Berry is avoiding going into the 2024 fantasy season.
Stroud misses out on Berry’s QB love list for 2024
While CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert are big-name fantasy quarterbacks, Matthew Berry has several concerns about these signal-callers for 2024 leagues.
Rookie Daniels makes Berry’s 2024 QB love list
FFHH analyzes which quarterbacks lead Berry's 2024 Love list, including dual-threat Anthony Richardson, a rising Jordan Love, rookie Jayden Daniels, and more.
Consider fading White, Stevenson in fantasy drafts
Matthew Berry & Co. review which running backs they’re shying away from in fantasy this year, including Rachaad White with rookie Bucky Irving looming and Rhamondre Stevenson.
Henry, Pacheco, Cook lead Berry’s RB Love list
Matthew Berry shares his favorite fantasy running backs for 2024 in his latest Love/Hate, sharing why he loves Derrick Henry with the Ravens and how Isiah Pacheco is set for a “monster season.”
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at how Bo Nix’s ability to play with a chip on his shoulder will be an asset as the Bronco’s starter.