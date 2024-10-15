 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Titans vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Chris Godwin
Week 6 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Travis Hunter
Colorado expects to have Travis Hunter available at Arizona

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Broncos vs. Saints, NFL Week 7
nbc_edge_bte_steelers_241015.jpg
Steelers starting Wilson is ‘painful’ for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_drakelondonintv_241015.jpg
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Titans vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Chris Godwin
Week 6 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Travis Hunter
Colorado expects to have Travis Hunter available at Arizona

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241015.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Broncos vs. Saints, NFL Week 7
nbc_edge_bte_steelers_241015.jpg
Steelers starting Wilson is ‘painful’ for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_drakelondonintv_241015.jpg
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Detailing Adams' trade to the Jets from Raiders

October 15, 2024 03:16 PM
Dianna Russini joins Stugotz and Greg Cote to break down the New York Jets' trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Davante Adams.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241015.jpg
0:50
Bet it in a Minute: Broncos vs. Saints, NFL Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_drakelondonintv_241015.jpg
10:20
Falcons’ London discusses hot start in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbv2_241015.jpg
2:32
Fantasy QBs, TEs to target on waivers in Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_dps_billsjetsrecap_241015.jpg
12:34
Jets have better playoff odds than CHI, MIA, DAL
Now Playing
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_241015.jpg
8:44
Jets need ‘better execution’ in key moments
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_241015.jpg
7:23
Downs must be rostered in all fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbwaivertargets_241015.jpg
9:47
Tucker could be a ‘league winner’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_davisconvo_241015.jpg
6:38
Could Davis take over Bills’ fantasy backfield?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chandlertracyjr_241015.jpg
7:07
Target Tracy Jr., Chandler as waiver pickups
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_adamsjetstrade_241015__717033.jpg
11:43
Fantasy impact of Jets’ reported move for Adams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
5:54
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
4:17
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
Now Playing