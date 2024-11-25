Watch Now
Eagles' Barkley rushes for second long touchdown
Saquon Barkley continued his dominant night with his second rushing touchdown of 70 yards or longer, this time scoring from 72 yards out to give the Eagles a 37-14 lead over the Rams after the extra point was good.
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview a Thanksgiving night game in Green Bay between the Dolphins and Packers, detailing how Miami can win their fourth game in a row and keep climbing in the standings.
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about why the Chiefs should be concerned about their slow start this season, where the Texans need to improve the most and why the 49ers offense has lacked consistency.
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’
A.J. Brown joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss his mindset about how touches need to result in touchdowns, why the Eagles have so much trust in Howie Roseman and more.
Barkley shows why he’s a ‘bad man’ in win vs. Rams
Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts join Melissa Stark to react to the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, discussing Barkley's career-high 255 rushing yards in the win.
Eagles proving they are a ‘complete’ team
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing what makes Nick Sirianni's team so good in 2024.
Barkley shows why he’s a ‘bad man’ in win vs. Rams
Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts join Melissa Stark to react to the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, discussing Barkley's career-high 255 rushing yards in the win.
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Seahawks' Week 12 win over the Cardinals, particularly the strong defensive effort from Seattle in an important divisional game against Arizona.
Highlights: Eagles soar to win over Rams
Saquon Barkley showed up and showed out at SoFi Stadium, leading the Eagles to a 37-20 win against the Rams on SNF in Week 12.
Speed Round: Are the Texans pretenders?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to evaluate the contenders and pretenders through Week 12, including the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
Mike Florio reports on the use of boundary cameras in the NFL, explaining how they can only be used for "official reviews" since they aren't present in every stadium just yet.
Commanders ‘fall off a Kliff’ in loss to Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Washington Commanders' third straight loss, evaluating why the offense has been struggling in the second half of the season under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.