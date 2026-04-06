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Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf
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How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

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Analyzing So Happy’s win in Santa Anita Derby
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Rea an ‘interesting’ fantasy SP with Horton out

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Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Michigan at Arizona
How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan Men’s National Championship Game 2026: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

Top Clips

nbc_horse_sananitadrewmixed_260406.jpg
Analyzing So Happy’s win in Santa Anita Derby
nbc_roto_lutherburden_260406.jpg
Bears’ Burden III trending up for 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_horton_260406.jpg
Rea an ‘interesting’ fantasy SP with Horton out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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Fantasy managers must be cautious with KC's Rice

April 6, 2026 02:08 PM
Patrick Daugherty lays out several reasons why fantasy managers should proceed with caution when it comes to Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in 2026 drafts.

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