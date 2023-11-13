 Skip navigation
Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Round
Alker holds on to win Champions finale for $1 million payoff
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale; brutal finish for Pedersen
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_salehpresser_231112__387371.jpg
Saleh bemoans Jets’ self-inflicted wounds
nbc_psnff_maxxcrosbyint_231112.jpg
Crosby: Raiders ‘took it personal’ in Week 10
nbc_pk_1997favre_231104.jpg
40-For-40: Favre celebrates on a luggage cart

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: Raiders grind out win over Jets

November 12, 2023 11:37 PM
Relive all the action from SNF, where the Raiders surged late with a TD in the fourth quarter and a crucial Zach Wilson interception to defeat the Jets 16-12.
