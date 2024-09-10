Watch Now
When did 49ers know McCaffrey would miss Week 1?
Dan Patrick explores the timeline behind Christian McCaffrey's surprise Week 1 scratch, Jordan Mason's breakout game, his level of concern for the Jets, and more after Monday night.
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top RBs to add ahead of Week 2, including what to make of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars backfield.
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 2 wide receiver waiver adds, including Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy and Arizona Cardinals' Greg Dortch.
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour guys give their takeaways from the New York Jets-San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup, including running back Jordan Mason's breakout performance.
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 2 tight end waiver adds, from Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely to Los Angeles Rams' Colby Parkinson.
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Jordan Love's injury and why you should temper expectations for Green Bay Packers skill position players until Love returns.
Matthew Berry gives his top quarterback waiver wire targets for Week 2, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Fields.
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk through some of their favorite futures bets in the NFL, including San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan to win NFL Coach of the Year.
Tyreek Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus reflects on Hill's arrest by Miami-Dade police on Sunday, explaining why officers involved were completely "out of hand" and what potential litigation could look like.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh joins Dan Patrick to reflect on his coaching career, the story behind his "who's got it better than us?" motto, why he got work shirts for his new team and more.
Alex Smith joins the Dan Patrick Show to share some takeaway from the San Francisco 49ers win over the New York Jets, and sheds some light on what makes Patrick Mahomes so great.
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why the Packers should be careful not to bring Jordan Love back too quickly and how to get Malik Willis ready.
Given the Rams have placed Puka Nacua on IR due to a PCL sprain, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how the Rams would be a totally different offense with him and Cooper Kupp healthy at the same time.