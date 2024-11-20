Elway on how difficult it is to assess rookie QBs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch 2024 WBCA Showcase: Schedule, matchups, preview, stream info and more
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 17: Swimming
Approved neutral athletes can enter swimming relays, synchronized diving, artistic swimming
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: **UPDATED** Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_jenaelodewyk_241120.jpg
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch 2024 WBCA Showcase: Schedule, matchups, preview, stream info and more
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 17: Swimming
Approved neutral athletes can enter swimming relays, synchronized diving, artistic swimming
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: **UPDATED** Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_jenaelodewyk_241120.jpg
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Elway on how difficult it is to assess rookie QBs

November 20, 2024 02:40 PM
John Elway joins The Dan Patrick Show to share stories from his career, explain how tough it is to assess rookie quarterbacks and what teams could do to support them better, how he'd be in today's game as a QB, and more.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
9:48
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
1:19
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_241120.jpg
2:11
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_joedouglas_241120.jpg
4:21
Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoeatgood_241120__112245.jpg
2:25
Lions offense, Saquon eatin’ good ahead of Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_dps_zackrosenblattinterview_241120.jpg
6:19
Jets, Rodgers could be headed for ‘mutual’ split
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jetsorgiants_241120.jpg
11:37
Are the Jets or Giants in better shape in the NFL?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
2:22
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
4:39
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
Now Playing
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
9:33
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
5:19
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241120.jpg
2:30
Target Chiefs’ spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets
Now Playing