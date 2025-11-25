 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nicholas Lennear.png
Wide Receiver Nicholas Lennear Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ja'Hyde Brown.png
Wide Receiver Ja’Hyde Brown Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Garyon Hobbs.png
Defensive Back Garyon Hobbs Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
Purdy must to be on fantasy benches against Browns
nbc_roto_herro_251125.jpg
Herro is back and just getting started for Miami

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nicholas Lennear.png
Wide Receiver Nicholas Lennear Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ja'Hyde Brown.png
Wide Receiver Ja’Hyde Brown Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Garyon Hobbs.png
Defensive Back Garyon Hobbs Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
Purdy must to be on fantasy benches against Browns
nbc_roto_herro_251125.jpg
Herro is back and just getting started for Miami

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rice, Chiefs have great matchup against Cowboys

November 25, 2025 03:40 PM
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty give an update on Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's questionable tag against the Cowboys and what they expect in the days ahead.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
01:28
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
01:25
Purdy must to be on fantasy benches against Browns
FFHH_Lawrence_112525.jpg
06:54
Lawrence ‘could be useful’ for fantasy managers
FFHH_McCaffrey_112525.jpg
05:10
McCaffrey may be ‘most valuable player in fantasy’
nbc_ffhh_qb_waiver_stroud_251125v2.jpg
02:57
Texans offense clicking with Stroud set to return
nbc_ffhh_rb_waiver_neal_251125v2.jpg
07:10
Saints’ Neal ‘should be rostered’ with Kamara out
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251125.jpg
02:02
Take HOU, unders on CAR and PIT vs. BUF in Week 13
FFHH_Loveland_112525.jpg
03:52
Bears TE Loveland is ‘a special talent’
nbc_ffhh_wideouts_251125.jpg
13:06
Texans’ WR Higgins has ‘legit red zone ability’
nbc_bte_jagsattitans_251125.jpg
01:46
Best bets for Jaguars-Titans Week 13
nbc_bte_ramsatpanthers_251125.jpg
01:56
Rams can cover double-digit spread vs. Panthers
nbc_fnia_smithnjigamylesgarrett_251125.jpg
03:08
Can Smith-Njigba, Garrett make NFL history?
nbc_fnia_chiefscolts_251125.jpg
03:12
Hunt, Kelce, Jones come up big for Chiefs in win
nbc_fnia_afcnorth_251125.jpg
03:34
Lamar should give Ravens the edge in AFC North
nbc_fnia_takeyourpick_251125.jpg
08:25
Take your pick: QB, RB, WR, HC for playoffs
nbc_fnia_afcnorthlions_251125.jpg
03:11
Will Lions or Packers catch Bears in NFC North?
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_251125.jpg
04:09
Broncos’ elite defense to take center stage on SNF
nbc_bte_49ersatbrowns_251125.jpg
01:38
Will Browns defense stifle 49ers in Week 13?
nbc_fnia_cowboyseagles_251125.jpg
04:25
Schottenheimer, Cowboys have ‘mental toughness’
nbc_roto_falcjets_251125.jpg
02:05
Jets offer big value vs. Falcons in Week 13
nbc_roto_saintdolph_251125.jpg
02:29
Saints-Dolphins betting preview: Miami ‘or pass’
nbc_roto_vikingseah_251125.jpg
02:30
MIN could be ‘complete lost cause’ against SEA
nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
03:18
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
04:50
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
02:12
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY
PFTJenningsFight.jpg
15:01
How will NFL handle Jennings and Moehrig incident?
nbc_pft_chaseapology_251125.jpg
01:35
Chase apologizes for spitting incident with Ramsey
nbc_pft_trueorfalse_251125.jpg
10:45
Should protecting Burrow be Bengals’ priority?
nbc_pft_cmcdiscussion_251125.jpg
10:01
Should McCaffrey’s workload concern 49ers?
nbc_pft_sandersconvo_251125.jpg
03:51
Shedeur to start for Browns against 49ers

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_herro_251125.jpg
01:28
Herro is back and just getting started for Miami
nbc_roto_ayton_251125.jpg
01:26
Lakers injuries continue to pile up with Ayton out
nbc_roto_barrett_251125.jpg
01:23
Barrett day-to-day is ‘sigh of relief’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251125.jpg
01:42
Brosmer gives MIN’s fantasy assets ‘a little hope’
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_nbacup_251125.jpg
04:40
NBA Cup update: Do teams care about tournament?
nbc_nba_rumormill_251125.jpg
09:42
What could Jazz get back in trade for Markkanen?
nbc_nba_thanksgiving_251125.jpg
09:58
NBA things to be thankful for: Thunder, Spoelstra
nbc_nba_draftkings_251125.jpg
05:00
Will Clippers’ Zubac have revenge game vs. Lakers?
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
nbc_enjoy_heatware_251125.jpg
09:51
Ware ‘has been going absurd’ for Heat this season
nbc_enjoy_derozankings_251125.jpg
08:26
Kings should be ‘proud’ of win over Timberwolves
nbc_rtf_vandytenn_251125.jpg
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
pitt_mpx.jpg
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami
nbc_bte_magicat76ers_251125.jpg
01:58
Will Magic overcome fatigue to beat the 76ers?
nbc_rtf_osumichigan_251125.jpg
07:39
‘Everything is at stake’ for Ohio State, Michigan
nbc_rtf_ugagatech_251125.jpg
04:03
Georgia as ‘dangerous as anyone in CFB right now’
nbc_rtf_texastexam_251125.jpg
03:04
Texas upsetting A&M would be ‘season-altering’ win
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251125.jpg
05:21
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?
nbc_rtf_kiffinnews_251125.jpg
13:47
Perry: Kiffin’s job search is tough on everyone
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
05:15
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell
nbc_roto_clipperlaker_251125.jpg
02:47
Lakers an appealing bet in prime spot vs. Clippers
nbc_pft_JJ_mccarthy_ir_251125.jpg
16:54
Florio: Pressure on McCarthy is ‘over the top’
nbc_pft_pantherstwopointv2_251125.jpg
13:53
Looking into CAR’s decision to go for two vs. SF
nbc_pft_panthersoffense_251125.jpg
03:22
Panthers’ offense ‘isn’t where it needs to be’
nbc_pft_playoffconvo_251125.jpg
06:50
Analyzing 49ers’ playoff chances in NFC West
bryce_v2.jpg
05:51
Panthers don’t cash in on opportunities vs. 49ers