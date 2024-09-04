Watch Now
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in '24
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew give their bold tight end takes for the 2024 NFL season as Matthew Berry predicts the Washington Commanders tight end No. 1 will outscore Brock Bowers in fantasy football.
Johnson in position for Top-12 fantasy season
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew makes their bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season, explaining why Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson could have a monster year with his new club.
Bears vs. Titans highlight early NFL Week 1 odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the NFL Week 1 odds, including the under in the Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans matchup at Soldier Field.
Could Pollard be a Top-10 fantasy RB in Tennessee?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the running back position and give their bold takes for the 2024 NFL season, predicting Tony Pollard will have a bounce back year with his new team in Tennessee.
Berry: Murray will finish as No. 1 fantasy QB
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew make their quarterback predictions for the 2024 NFL season, with Matthew Berry explaining why he thinks Kyler Murray will finish as the No. 1 fantasy football QB this year.
Why NFC North will have Super Bowl representative
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew give their bold pick for the 2024 NFL season, predicting the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will square off in the NFC Championship.
Unpacking 2024 NFL Coach of the Year odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher reveal their picks for 2024 NFL Coach of the Year, including Dave Canales of the Panthers, the Titans' Brian Callahan and Falcons coach Raheem Morris.
Best WRs to select after the 10th round
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their top wide receivers that should be selected after the 10th round, including Joshua Palmer, Jameson Williams and Khalil Shakir.
Favorite RBs going after the 10th round
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher list their favorite RBs that fantasy managers should target after the 10th round, including Jonathon Brooks, Jaleel McLaughlin and more.
‘Unsexy’ players who fantasy managers should watch
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their list of underrated players who can help fantasy managers win, including James Conner, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk.
Berry details his top 10 ‘chicken’ players
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher detail players they are nervous about entering the 2024 NFL season, including Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams and Michael Pittman Jr.
Preseason storylines the Happy Hour crew is buying
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the preseason storylines they feel good about, including QBs Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels living up to the hype, Taysom Hill stepping up for the Saints and more.