Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
Aaron Jones got his first touchdown in five games, Jordan Addison outperformed Justin Jefferson and Caleb Williams built more momentum in the Vikings’ win over the Bears.
Mahomes thrives, Taylor struggles in Week 12
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the top fantasy football performers as well as those who fell flat during Week 12 of the NFL season.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
The FFHH crew breaks down the fantasy football takeaways from the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots as well as the injuries to keep an eye on.
Pollard shines, Mixon struggles in TEN-HOU
Tony Pollard stepped up big time for the Titans, and Nico Collins was the only Texan to show up as Tennessee scored an upset win over Houston.
Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend
Matthew Berry is down bad after a rough weekend that culminated with a heartbreaking Commanders loss that earned him some grief from Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher.
Warren has better TNF fantasy outing than Harris
The FFHH crew analyzes how key players on the Steelers fared in a Thursday night loss to the Browns, especially running back Jaylen Warren, who scored a touchdown and had more fantasy points than starter Najee Harris.
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
The FFHH crew previews Week 12, highlighting three exciting matchups, including a Sunday Night Football duel between Saquon Barkley’s Philadelphia Eagles and Kyren Williams’ Los Angeles Rams.
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
With an influx of star players on bye in Week 12, Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher share some waiver wire targets, including two young quarterbacks who could be throwing the ball a lot on Sunday afternoon.
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers
The FFHH crew breaks down the Browns beating the Steelers 24-19 on Thursday Night Football, highlighting a great fantasy performance by running back Nick Chubb and a quiet night for fellow Cleveland back Jerome Ford.
This Evans prop bet is an enticing Week 12 play
Denny Carter and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Mike Evans having over 54.5 receiving yards in a Sunday afternoon road game against Tommy DeVito and the Giants.
Purdy, Lamb, Smith headline key Week 12 injuries
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of various key fantasy contributors, including star quarterback Brock Purdy and two elite wide receivers who play for NFC East teams.
Browns’ Jeudy could be viable WR2 moving forward
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher discuss how Jerry Jeudy and Jameis Winston played for the Browns in a snowy 24-19 win over the Steelers, debating whether fantasy managers can trust the two as the playoffs approach.
Maye, Odunze, Sanders are Week 12 sleeper plays
Denny Carter joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher to share what the mainstream media does not want you to know, including some interesting facts and statistics about Drake Maye, Rome Odunze and Ja'Tavion Sanders.