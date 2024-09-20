Watch Now
Analyzing Jets’ passing attack after Pats blowout
The FFHH crew offers their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and other players in the Jets’ passing game as fantasy assets.
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a fantasy look at some of the highest-ceiling fantasy matchups for Week 3, investigating whether Sam LaPorta and Chris Olave can get on track.
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
The FFHH crew analyzes the bets they like for Week 3 of the NFL season.
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss what the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about fantasy football, featuring surprisingly strong outlooks for Demarcus Robinson and Ray-Ray McCloud III.
Pats offense, Saleh hugs see stock plummet
It’s unclear what was the worse performance Thursday: the Patriots running offense or Robert Saleh attempting to hug Aaron Rodgers.
Fantasy ramifications of Week 3 injuries
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the injuries to keep an eye on in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Reason to worry about Hall’s workload share?
The FFHH guys break down Breece Hall’s ceiling as a fantasy asset as Braelon Allen has made his presence known in the Jets’ backfield.
Berry likes the Patriots to cover vs. Jets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through some of their favorite bets for the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Swift, Ford are strong fantasy flex picks
Matthew Berry runs through some of his favorite flex plays for Week 3 of the NFL season, explaining why he likes D'Andre Swift, Jerome Ford, Tank Dell and Mike Gesicki as strong picks.
Burrow, Murray among top QB plays in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down why Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy could be in for big fantasy games in Week 3.
McLaurin, Pittman Jr. aren’t reliable in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain why Michael Pittman Jr., Jaylen Waddle and Terry McLaurin could all disappoint for fantasy managers in Week 3.
Expect Chase, Bowers to have big fantasy games
The FFHH crew discuss why Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Brock Bowers are among the top fantasy pass-catchers in Week 3, explaining how all three players should benefit from favorable matchups.