Rodgers lurks as potential fantasy league winner
Matthew Berry runs through his final tier of 2024 fantasy football quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers' upside returning from an Achilles tear to lead the talented Jets offense.
Best bets: NFL regular-season passing leader
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their picks for the NFL regular season passing leader in 2024.
Who are the Tier 1 fantasy quarterbacks in 2024?
Matthew Berry lays out what makes Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes the cream of the crop in his 2024 fantasy football quarterback rankings.
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson didn't quite make Matthew Berry's top tier of 2024 fantasy football quarterbacks, but their running ability could translate to elite production.
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Matthew Berry dives into the risk and reward each quarterback offers in his third tier of fantasy football rankings.
Williams the best late QB pick in fantasy drafts?
Caleb Williams stands out among a crowd of pocket passers in Tier 4 of Matthew Berry's 2024 fantasy football quarterback rankings.
Jacobs an under-the-radar rushing leader bet
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher give their picks for the NFL's rushing leader in 2024, with Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs all serving as solid bets.
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Najee Harris' fantasy potential in Arthur Smith's offense, Raheem Mostert's ability to get in the end zone and Devin Singletary being the Giants' featured back in 2024.
How will Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to Dalvin Cook reportedly signing with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, questioning if the move will impact the fantasy outlooks for Ezekiel Elliott or Rico Dowdle.
Why Kamara is still a PPR ‘cheat code’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain how Kenneth Walker III has a shot at a "huge year" and why Alvin Kamara is still a PPR value despite the Saints' offensive struggles last season.
Can Hall overtake McCaffrey in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the top running backs in fantasy football, taking in-depth looks at Christian McCaffrey, Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson heading into the 2024 season.
Will Barkley’s receiving production take a hit?
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy outlook for Saquon Barkley, questioning if the running back's production will take a serious hit with the Philadelphia Eagles.