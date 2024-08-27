 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Caroline Dolehide ousts Danielle Collins in Collins’ final U.S. Open
Shohei Ohtani
Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27
Backlit Full Frame Image of USA American Flag
Solheim Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2rliverpoolbrent_240827.jpg
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
nbc_pl_2rbhamanunited_240827.jpg
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
nbc_pl_2rwolveschelsea_240827.jpg
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Caroline Dolehide ousts Danielle Collins in Collins’ final U.S. Open
Shohei Ohtani
Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27
Backlit Full Frame Image of USA American Flag
Solheim Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2rliverpoolbrent_240827.jpg
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
nbc_pl_2rbhamanunited_240827.jpg
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
nbc_pl_2rwolveschelsea_240827.jpg
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets

August 27, 2024 12:15 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their picks to lead the NFL in receiving yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Garrett Wilson all emerging as solid bets.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_tier3wr_v2_240827.jpg
9:33
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_latetargets_240827.jpg
12:55
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier2wr_240827.jpg
4:46
How will Nacua and Kupp coexist in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_4thtierreceiver_240827.jpg
8:23
McLaurin has fantasy ‘upside’ with Daniels
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrapproach_240827.jpg
7:38
Lamb leads Berry’s top 10 fantasy wide receivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tier23tev4_240826.jpg
13:12
Ferguson leads second tier of fantasy tight ends
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
2:58
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tightends_240826.jpg
9:55
Why elite fantasy tight ends are important in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt3_240826.jpg
10:01
What is Maye’s fantasy potential as a rookie?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt1_240826.jpg
7:10
Steelers’ QB battle headlines preseason stories
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_presznpt2_240826.jpg
5:48
Johnson should get ‘massive volume’ with Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_240823.jpg
6:51
Injury updates on Steelers’ Warren, Dolphins’ Hill
Now Playing