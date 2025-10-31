Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
WNBA and players union agree to 30-day extension for CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt to miss the rest of the season because of a lingering foot injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
WNBA and players union agree to 30-day extension for CBA negotiations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt to miss the rest of the season because of a lingering foot injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
October 31, 2025 01:31 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Conor Rogers answer top start/sit questions for NFL Week 9 including Drake Maye or Daniel Jones, Aaron Jones or Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and more.
Related Videos
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
05:13
Impacts of Hunter and Thomas Jr. injuries to JAX
02:57
Debating Achane and Waddle’s fantasy value for MIA
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
05:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
01:15
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
02:18
Expect Love, Taylor to challenge Mahomes for MVP
02:14
‘Excellent’ Cowboys should cover vs. Cardinals
05:50
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
09:32
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
05:11
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be
05:38
Cardinals yet to announce starting QB for MNF
10:03
Frustration boils over for Dolphins fans
04:45
Could Lions be getting more out of Williams?
06:54
‘Wheels are already off’ with McDaniel in Miami
08:36
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown
13:30
Potential punishment hovers over Ravens turnaround
07:04
Stakes even higher than usual for Chiefs-Bills
09:40
How can Bills unlock best game in big spots?
08:20
Jackson papers over Ravens’ flaws vs. Dolphins
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Latest Clips
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
01:51
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis
01:53
Bet on over, Jokic triple-double in DEN vs. POR
02:09
Put money on Maxey, 76ers to beat Brown, Celtics
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
11:29
McDermott: It will be hard replacing Kalkbrenner
11:49
Pitino continues to evolve with the game
01:55
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
01:59
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
01:58
Highlights: Bucks win close contest vs. Warriors
07:19
Fudd manifesting health, joy in her final season
04:35
Strong working on vocal leadership and versatility
14:55
Auriemma hopes to challenge UConn ‘bridge’ players
01:59
Highlights: Visiting Magic power past Hornets
11:48
Hurley feels ‘tension’ with Pitino in Big East
06:39
Karaban ready to finish UConn career the right way
11:45
Williams breaks down transition to Maryland
06:02
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
06:33
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA
16:44
Do 76ers have best group of guards in the NBA?
09:21
Altman breaks down Oregon’s consistency
01:34
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue