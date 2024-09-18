Watch Now
Should managers stick with Cooper, Dell?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss whether to keep it open or close it out on certain fantasy football players.
Are Mayfield, Jones viable fantasy starters?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith as fantasy assets at quarterback.
Week 3 is ripe with underdog bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. all like underdogs to cover during Week 3 of the NFL season.
Will Hunt be a factor in Chiefs’ backfield?
The FFHH crew reacts to Kareem Hunt rejoining the Chiefs on the practice squad and run through the player injuries they are keeping track of.
How Tua going on IR changes Dolphins’ offense
Tua Tagovailoa is going on IR; how will that move affect the Dolphins’ offensive approach?
Time to close out on Goff, White?
The FFHH crew debates a few players who have performed below expectations through two weeks and whether fantasy managers should keep the faith or look to move on.
Mooney’s big night leads ATL-PHI fantasy headlines
FFHH gives their top takeaways from the Falcons' stunning Monday night win over the Eagles, primarily on Atlanta's side with Darnell Mooney's big night and Tyler Allgeier continuing to get work alongside Bijan Robinson.
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
Jay Croucher gives a futures bet he's examining for this year's NFL awards, and it's a bold one. Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers also weigh in on some bets to make at Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?
Cooper Kupp's injury is a huge blow for the Rams — and fantasy managers, who could look to Jordan Whittington to help fill the void. FFHH looks at the top WR waiver adds, also featuring Jerry Jeudy and Quentin Johnston.
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
The FFHH crew looks at the top waiver wire options at quarterback and tight end for the Week 3 of the fantasy season, led by the Seahawks' Geno Smith and Patriots' Hunter Henry. They also give some top D/ST adds.
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
Matthew Berry thinks the Chiefs will use a running back committee in Isiah Pacheco's absence but Samaje Perine will garner the lion's share of touches. Perine and the Jets' Braelon Allen lead this week's RB waiver adds.
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Panthers benching Bryce Young, agreeing that fantasy managers of Carolina players could benefit from Andy Dalton, before looking at a devastating week of injuries to fantasy stars.