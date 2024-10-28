Watch Now
Cousins looks better for ATL as Pitts, Mooney star
FFHH reviews the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers, in which an improved Kirk Cousins had a strong connection with Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney while Cade Otton emerged in Tampa Bay's passing game.
Kelce has his best fantasy game of the year
Travis Kelce’s season-best game tops the fantasy news from the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders; FFHH also analyzes whether Xavier Worthy or DeAndre Hopkins is the better Kansas City receiver for the rest of the season.
Kittle leads National Tight Ends day eruption
It was a festive National Tight Ends day across the NFL in Week 8, and it was led by the holiday's creator: 49ers star George Kittle. FFHH discusses him and other fantasy news from Cowboys-49ers on Sunday Night Football.
Daniels thrives, Bears take step back in Week 8
An elated Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew react to the Commanders' thrilling win over the Bears, in which Jayden Daniels thrived in fantasy and the Bears' offense — including Caleb Williams — took a step back.
‘Ride or Die’ Murray slowly proving Berry right
Matthew Berry takes a small victory lap for his 2024 "Ride or Die" pick with Kyler Murray having another great fantasy week vs. the Dolphins, while Marvin Harrison Jr. got back on track and both Dolphins RBs performed.
Unpacking NFL Week 8 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 8, including taking the over on Anthony Richardson's rushing yards and the over on Drake London receiving yards.
Nacua, Kupp are fantasy ‘must-starts’ post TNF win
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers recap the Rams' TNF win over the Vikings, highlighting the stellar play of Puka Nuka and Cooper Kupp who proved both guys can "eat" in the Los Angeles offense.
Week 8 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 8 games with the highest point totals, including Eagles-Bengals, Bills-Seahawks and Cowboys-49ers.
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
Matthew Berry interviews Matt Landau to discuss him selling his fantasy football team, which Berry bought, and why he was so desperate to get out of his league.
Taylor, Olave highlight Week 8 injuries to track
The Happy Hour crew discusses important injuries to track in NFL Week 8, including Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Saints WR Chris Olave.
Douglas, Bobo amongst underrated Week 8 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the potential fantasy upside of DeMario Douglas, Jake Bobo and Jameis Winston in Week 8.
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 8 TNF matchup between the Vikings and Rams, including the over on Justin Jefferson's longest reception and the over on Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns.