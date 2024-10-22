Watch Now
Bateman a high ceiling, low floor fantasy option
FFHH looks at a pair of Packers wide receivers as solid fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8, before examining Rashod Bateman's outlook and some other WR adds.
Maye a worthy waiver add in fantasy at quarterback
Things have looked better for the Patriots with Drake Maye under center, and Matthew Berry sees him as a "borderline QB1" for Week 8. The FFHH crew looks at him and other top QB and tight end waiver adds.
Making sense of Bucs’ backfield after Monday night
FFHH give their takeaways from the Monday doubleheader, including Lamar Jackson as the MVP favorite, Mark Andrews' productive game, Tampa Bay's three-man backfield and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s quiet performance.
Seahawks, Quinn, Love lead FFHH’s futures bets
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers provide their favorite NFL futures bets after Week 7.
Warren ‘too talented’ to be so fantasy available
Jaylen Warren could be nearing a leading role in the Steelers' backfield, which makes him a strong waiver wire add for Week 8, along with Alexander Mattison.
With 49ers banged up, snag Jennings for Week 8
Several 49ers pass-catchers are out or in doubt for Week 8, which means Jauan Jennings — who's shined in the spotlight before — and Jacob Cowing are top waiver wire targets. Plus, will Christian McCaffrey return soon?
Berry wins wild matchup in FFHH show league
Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew relive his thrilling fantasy victory in Week 7, in which Derrick Henry led him to a late win despite the best efforts of Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.
Believe in Dobbins, Mayfield overs on MNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pick out their favorite bets for Week 7’s Monday doubleheader featuring Ravens-Buccaneers and Chargers-Cardinals.
Walker enhances value with three-down ability
Kenneth Walker III’s fantasy value is clear, but Matthew Berry explains why there shouldn’t be too much concern about Bijan Robinson. The FFHH crew also offers the latest injury updates.
Barkley destroys Giants, Maye stays solid
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the players who met the moment in Week 7 from a fantasy football perspective.
Can Richardson, Hill turn it around this season?
Plenty of stars fell flat on their faces from a production standpoint in Week 7. The FFHH crew breaks down the most concerning performances.
Get in on Love, Packers’ high-variance offense
Jordan Love is doing it all for the Packers (for better and worse), while C.J. Stroud is struggling to make a fantasy impact.