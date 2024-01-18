Watch Now
Belichick, Falcons talks have 'significant steam'
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Bill Belichick reportedly returning for a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for the NFL head coaching market.
McCaffrey’s dominance makes him strong TD bet
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Packers vs. 49ers and Buccaneers vs. Lions games in the NFL Divisional Round, including their favorite player props for the games.
Mayfield’s passing TD total an intriguing bet
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch their Divisional Round pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, including Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns and a Lions-Buccaneers same-game parlay.
Can Rice carry fantasy momentum into next season?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher project Rashee Rice's fantasy outlook in 2024 and question if Jordan Love is a top-10 fantasy quarterback going into next season.
Expect Stroud, Texans to keep it close vs. Ravens
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Texans vs. Ravens game in the NFL Divisional Round, explaining why C.J. Stroud should help Houston cover the +9.5 spread on the road.
Berry ‘shocked’ McCarthy is returning to Cowboys
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the news of Mike McCarthy being set to return to the Dallas Cowboys next season and analyze Dallas' constant playoff collapses.
Eagles ‘never had a plan’ against the blitz
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught fire vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend, who again seemed to have no plan against the blitz. FFHH weighs in on it all, plus Nick Sirianni's future.
Divisional Round bets: Texans cover, HOU-BAL over
The FFHH crew is big on C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense in the NFL Divisional Round, picking them to cover their 9-point spread and help hit the over of 44.5 in Texans vs. Ravens. Odds per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Williams over Maye in Rogers’ NFL Mock Draft 3.0
Connor Rogers shares his NFL Mock Draft 3.0, with Caleb Williams going No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, Drake Maye going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders and the Chargers drafting a receiver for Justin Herbert.
Lions an intriguing Super Bowl LVIII champion bet
The FFHH crew give their favorite bets for Super Bowl LVIII champion, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, including the Kansas City Chiefs at +700 but especially the Detroit Lions at +900.
Bills’ Allen had a ‘Superman game’ vs. Steelers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher heap praise on Josh Allen's performance in the Buffalo Bills' Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and recap the other storylines from the game.
Goff validated in Lions’ Wild Card win over Rams
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reflect on the significance of Jared Goff taking down his former team in the Lions’ Wild Card game against the Rams as well as Matthew Stafford’s performance.