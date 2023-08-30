 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
nbc_cfb_bigten_b1gtalk_ohiost_230830.jpg
OSU QBs McCord, Brown both expected to play vs. IU

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
nbc_cfb_bigten_b1gtalk_ohiost_230830.jpg
OSU QBs McCord, Brown both expected to play vs. IU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Berry: Chubb could have a 'monster year' in 2023

August 30, 2023 01:35 PM
Matthew Berry examines the Cleveland Browns' backfield and explains why RB Nick Chubb is in line for a big fantasy season.
nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
8:06
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
5:55
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list
nbc_berry_waller_230829.jpg
3:45
Berry discusses Waller’s surging fantasy stock
TE_TALK_MPX_(1).jpg
6:22
Berry’s TE primer: Kelce, Andrews, Hockenson
for_mpx.jpg
3:06
Berry analyzes Richardson’s dual-threat profile
nbc_berry_smith_230829.jpg
3:28
Berry says Smith is a sneaky value in 2023 drafts
nbc_berry_jones_230829.jpg
12:29
Berry’s QB primer: Jones, Herbert, Lawrence
BERRRY_FOR_MPX.jpg
5:02
Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft
nbc_ffhh_rdeightpicks_230828.jpg
3:22
Berry’s late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
2:44
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks
berry_mpx.jpg
13:24
Berry’s early round draft strategies for 2023
nbc_berry_kittle_230825.jpg
3:53
Kittle, Hall highlight fantasy busts in 2023
