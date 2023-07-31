 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Berry revealing 2023 'Ride or Die' during HOF game

July 31, 2023 01:46 PM
Matthew Berry will announce his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' during pregame of the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, and he explains what goes into making his decision and offers potential finalists.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_saquonbarkley_230731_1920x1080.jpg
27:48
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
5:09
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
20:48
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
Berry_Taylor_Split_(1).jpg
10:36
Would Berry take Taylor if he drafted today?
nbc_ffhh_wrtotals_230726.jpg
2:06
Why Diggs is poised for a big fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
2:37
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
nbc_ffhh_recievingleader_230726.jpg
2:25
Kupp and Adams best bets for NFL receiving leader
nbc_ffhh_rushingleader_230726.jpg
2:31
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
nbc_ffhh_jsn_intvv2_230531.jpg
Berry talks Seahawks WRs with JSN
FOR_MPX.jpg
6:06
Berry chats with Bijan Robinson
nbc_ffhh_arichardson_intv_230531.jpg
Richardson’s biggest NFL influences
STROUD_MPX.jpg
6:28
Berry, Stroud talk Texans rebuild
