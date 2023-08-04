 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

August 4, 2023 02:04 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the latest headlines, detailing the fantasy implications of Javonte Williams playing in preseason, if the Ravens' WRs will have consistent value, and much more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_top10_230804.jpg
4:57
Jefferson, CMC top Berry’s top 10 overall rankings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hofreax_230804.jpg
12:08
Is DTR worth a flier in dynasty after HOF game?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_ridedie_230804.jpg
6:32
Berry: St. Brown was always the ‘clubhouse leader’
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
10:54
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ffhhgrid_230802.jpg
22:50
Berry reveals his Fantasy Football Immaculate Grid
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoworldheadlines_230802.jpg
15:43
Berry details Kupp’s injury; Campbell wants a lion
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kuppinjury_230802.jpg
3:15
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_saquonbarkley_230731_1920x1080.jpg
27:48
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Now Playing
Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
5:09
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
20:48
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
Now Playing
Berry_Fields_split_(1).jpg
5:13
Berry revealing 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ during HOF game
Now Playing
Berry_Taylor_Split_(1).jpg
10:36
Would Berry take Taylor if he drafted today?
Now Playing