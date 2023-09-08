 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_atm2k_dlbrussels_230908_1920x1080_2262197315758.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks world record; Shericka Jackson runs historic time in Brussels
Notre Dame v North Carolina State
Friday at 4: Seven years later, it’s time to laugh at Notre Dame’s last trip to North Carolina State
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day Two
Two tied in Ireland as McIlroy enters weekend eight back

Top Clips

oly_atw200_dlbrussels_230908.jpg
Jackson makes Diamond League history in 200m
oly_atm2k_dlbrussels_230908_1920x1080_2262197315758.jpg
Ingebrigtsen smashes men’s 2000m WR in Brussels
nbc_cyc_vuelta13hl_230908.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Berry's fantasy mailbag, lineup advice for Week 1

September 8, 2023 03:18 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers answer viewers' fantasy questions and offer lineup advice for half and full PPR leagues ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_230908.jpg
16:48
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playersinjured_230908.jpg
4:58
Berry’s Week 1 injury concerns for Walker, Jeudy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chiefstakeaways_230908.jpg
11:02
Berry questions fantasy outlook for Chiefs offense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lionstakeawaysv2_230908.jpg
8:47
Berry discusses roles for Gibbs, LaPorta in Week 1
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
1:48
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bestbets_230907.jpg
1:50
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_230907.jpg
4:50
Berry’s Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepc_230907.jpg
16:33
St. Brown, Waller primed to deliver in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterb_230907.jpg
16:26
Pollard, Montgomery lead Berry’s Week 1 RB Loves
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_230907.jpg
7:08
Jefferson, Nacua could step up in Kupp’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_howelltopqbv2_230906.jpg
2:19
Berry says Howell can finish as top-10 fantasy QB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_richardson_230906__517492.jpg
2:22
Bold Berry: Richardson a top-five fantasy QB?
Now Playing