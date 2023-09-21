 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

teLy29Vwvo6qTI70o9_lsdUoWzni3MgulAumQaICL-A_Anthony_Edwards_COVER.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide Previews
2023 World Wrestling Championships
Amit Elor repeats as world wrestling champion at age 19 before Olympic shift
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Solheim Cup Day 1 foursomes: Lexi to hit first shot

Top Clips

nbc_simms_texansv2_230921.jpg
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_230921.jpg
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
nbc_simms_atlvsdetv2_230921.jpg
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

teLy29Vwvo6qTI70o9_lsdUoWzni3MgulAumQaICL-A_Anthony_Edwards_COVER.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide Previews
2023 World Wrestling Championships
Amit Elor repeats as world wrestling champion at age 19 before Olympic shift
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
Solheim Cup Day 1 foursomes: Lexi to hit first shot

Top Clips

nbc_simms_texansv2_230921.jpg
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_230921.jpg
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
nbc_simms_atlvsdetv2_230921.jpg
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Berry's fantasy preview for Giants vs. 49ers

September 21, 2023 01:20 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and 49ers, discussing why Brock Purdy is the preferred QB and Brandon Aiyuk's status.
Up Next
nbc_berry_eatingood_230920.jpg
10:42
Robinson, Nacua can keep things rolling in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ekelerinjury_230920.jpg
4:30
Ekeler’s injury presents uncertainty for fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_230920.jpg
3:20
Week 3 lines: Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbtoughstarts_230920.jpg
10:07
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
Now Playing
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
4:50
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kareemhuntbrowns_230920.jpg
5:05
Berry: Hunt won’t have ‘standalone’ fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirerbs_230919.jpg
15:49
Berry’s RB pickups: Ford the ‘clear-cut’ top add
Now Playing
nbc_berry_steelersoffensev2_230919.jpg
4:27
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_berry_deshaunstruggles_230919.jpg
3:41
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chubbinjury_230919.jpg
6:55
Fantasy fallout from Chubb’s season-ending injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qbsantewaiversv2_230919.jpg
3:06
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
8:33
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Now Playing