Top News

nbc_edge_betmgmbetb1gwk7_231010.jpg
College Football: Top 25
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Final Round
Tee times for Lexi and field at Shriners Children’s Open
NFL: OCT 08 Jets at Broncos
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 5: Breece Hall has Arrived

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinity_uscnd_231010.jpg
Meaning of jeweled shillelagh in USC-ND rivalry
nbc_cfb_bigtalkmichminnrecap_231010.jpg
‘Depth and talent’ make Michigan one of a kind
nbc_bfa_shadeursanders_231010.jpg
Moods: Sanders, Colorado need to ‘win with grace’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

College Football: Top 25
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Final Round
Tee times for Lexi and field at Shriners Children’s Open
NFL: OCT 08 Jets at Broncos
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 5: Breece Hall has Arrived

Top Clips

Meaning of jeweled shillelagh in USC-ND rivalry
‘Depth and talent’ make Michigan one of a kind
Moods: Sanders, Colorado need to ‘win with grace’

Watch Now

Berry's MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas

October 10, 2023 01:59 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Los Vegas Raiders' victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Monday Night Football.
nbc_berry_draftkings_231010.jpg
1:34
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
nbc_berry_stafford_231010.jpg
4:33
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
nbc_berry_remainderwaiverrbs_231010.jpg
13:43
Berry’s Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
nbc_berry_achaneinjury_231010.jpg
3:30
Target Wilson Jr. on waivers after Achane’s injury
nbc_berry_waiverwr_231010.jpg
9:20
Berry’s Week 6 WR waiver wire adds: Rice, Reynolds
nbc_berry_justinjefferson_231010.jpg
11:20
How Jefferson’s injury impacts Addison, Osborn
nbc_ffhh_mnfbestbets_231009.jpg
2:51
Berry eyes Doubs, Love as best bets for GB-LV
nbc_berry_mnfpostshow_231009.jpg
1:47
Berry’s Packers vs. Raiders fantasy preview
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231009.jpg
2:13
Berry’s Week 5 Sunday scaries: Jackson, Stevenson
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_231009.jpg
11:57
Hall, Etienne among Berry’s Week 5 warriors
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldheadlines_231009.jpg
31:53
Berry’s Week 5 review: Chase goes off, Kupp return
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231006.jpg
10:13
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
