Watch Now
Berry's overall rankings 21-30: Hurts leads QBs
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers highlight standouts in Berry's overall rankings from 21–30, discussing why Jalen Hurts tops Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at QB, as well as expectations for Chris Olave in Year 2.
Up Next
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
Matthew Berry chats with Terence Morley, VP of Talent Development at NBC Sports, to offer fantasy advice on players to hold in a keeper league, as well as drafting with the No. 2 overall pick.
Pollard, Wilson rank inside Berry’s top-20 overall
Pollard, Wilson rank inside Berry's top-20 overall
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers highlight notable players in Berry's overall rankings from 11-20, headlined by Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, Garrett Wilson, Jaylen Waddle and others.
Berry talks Lions backfield, Achane injury update
Berry talks Lions backfield, Achane injury update
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers discuss expectations for a potential "two-headed monster" at running back, how Chase Edmonds may fit in the Buccaneers backfield, Devon Achane's injury update, and more.
Berry ‘out’ on Kamara for fantasy, Jacobs update
Berry 'out' on Kamara for fantasy, Jacobs update
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers run through the latest Rotoworld headlines, detailing how to approach Saints RBs with Alvin Kamara serving a three-game suspension, the latest surrounding Josh Jacobs, and more.
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the latest headlines, detailing the fantasy implications of Javonte Williams playing in preseason, if the Ravens' WRs will have consistent value, and much more.
Jefferson, CMC top Berry’s top 10 overall rankings
Jefferson, CMC top Berry's top 10 overall rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through Berry's top 10 overall fantasy rankings, headlined by Justin Jefferson and Christian McCaffrey, as well as other notables on the list.
Is DTR worth a flier in dynasty after HOF game?
Is DTR worth a flier in dynasty after HOF game?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers provide their takeaways from the Hall of Fame game, discussing Zach Wilson's future behind Aaron Rodgers, a potential late-round dynasty flier in Cleveland, and more.
Berry: St. Brown was always the ‘clubhouse leader’
Berry: St. Brown was always the 'clubhouse leader'
Matthew Berry breaks down his reasoning for choosing Amon-Ra St. Brown as his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' and other players he considered this year.
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
Berry's potential 2023 'Ride or Die' options
Matthew, Connor and Jay review 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' candidates including Lamar Jackson and many more ahead of Berry's announcement during pregame of the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
Berry reveals his Fantasy Football Immaculate Grid
Berry reveals his Fantasy Football Immaculate Grid
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers take turns trying to solve each other's Fantasy Football Immaculate Grids.
Berry details Kupp’s injury; Campbell wants a lion
Berry details Kupp's injury; Campbell wants a lion
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the latest injury news around the NFL, including Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury, Dan Campbell wanting a lion, James Cook's emergence and more.
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
Where should Kupp be drafted given injury?
Matthew Berry shares why he's dropping Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to WR3 below Ja'Marr Chase at WR2 given his injury history, as Jay Croucher details why L.A.'s roster might provide an added downside to his availability.