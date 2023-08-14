 Skip navigation
Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_oher_230814.jpg
Oher’s stunning allegations against Tuohy family
nbc_bfa_collegefootball_230814.jpg
CFB’s realignment benefitting schools, not players
nbc_bfa_harden_230814.jpg
Harden is the fool for believing Morey

Watch Now

Berry's QB rankings led by Hurts, Allen, Mahomes

August 14, 2023 01:13 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their quarterback tiers, with Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes leading the way, and detail their decision-making process for their rankings.
nbc_berry_rotoheadlines_230814.jpg
29:14
What will offense look like for CHI, IND, GB, CLE?
nbc_berry_thursdayreactions_230811v2.jpg
17:48
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
nbc_berry_bartendertrivia_230811.jpg
10:40
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
cooks_mpx.jpg
4:59
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
nbc_berry_61-80_230811.jpg
5:56
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
nbc_berry_51-60_230811.jpg
4:41
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
nbc__ffhh_berrypositionalrankings41-50.jpg
6:48
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
nbc_ffhh_berrypositionalrankings31-40_230809.jpg
8:57
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
nbc_ffhh_rotoheadlines_230809_1920x1080.jpg
29:02
Berry’s outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023
Lawrence_MPX.jpg
15:39
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
nbc_ffhh_guestbartenderv2_230807.jpg
5:02
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
nbc_ffhh_rankings2130_230807.jpg
15:56
Berry’s overall rankings 21-30: Hurts leads QBs
