 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day One
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead
Tyrese Haliburton
Fantasy Hoops 9-Cat Rankings for 2023: Haliburton, SGA land in top five
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
PGA Tour will begin ’24 in Maui, following wildfires

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_justinfieldscommentsv3_230921.jpg
Fields told ‘the absolute truth’ about Bears
nbc_bfa_damianlillardbest_230921.jpg
Lillard says he’s the NBA’s best point guard
nbc_nas_mm_texaspreviewv2_230921.jpg
Expectations for Cup Round of 12 opener at Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day One
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead
Tyrese Haliburton
Fantasy Hoops 9-Cat Rankings for 2023: Haliburton, SGA land in top five
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
PGA Tour will begin ’24 in Maui, following wildfires

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_justinfieldscommentsv3_230921.jpg
Fields told ‘the absolute truth’ about Bears
nbc_bfa_damianlillardbest_230921.jpg
Lillard says he’s the NBA’s best point guard
nbc_nas_mm_texaspreviewv2_230921.jpg
Expectations for Cup Round of 12 opener at Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Berry's Week 3 RB Love/Hate: Etienne, Gibbs lead

September 21, 2023 02:41 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players landing on Berry's RB Love/Hate, including Travis Etienne, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and others.
Up Next
nbc_berry_ajbrownv3_230912.jpg
13:33
Brown, Nacua top Berry’s Week 3 WR, TE Love/Hate
Now Playing
nbc_berry_akersv2_230921.jpg
3:26
How Akers impacts Mattison’s fantasy value in MIN
Now Playing
nbc_berry_austin_230921v3.jpg
4:45
Berry’s Week 3 injury updates for Ekeler, Young
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qblovehate_230921.jpg
8:47
Berry’s Week 3 Love/Hate QBs: Tua, Cousins, Purdy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnf_230921.jpg
2:59
Berry eyes a pair of Jones props for NYG vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnfpreview_nygsf_230921.jpg
1:59
Berry’s fantasy preview for Giants vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_berry_eatingood_230920.jpg
10:42
Robinson, Nacua can keep things rolling in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ekelerinjury_230920.jpg
4:30
Ekeler’s injury presents uncertainty for fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_230920.jpg
3:20
Week 3 lines: Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbtoughstarts_230920.jpg
10:07
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
Now Playing
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
4:50
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kareemhuntbrowns_230920.jpg
5:05
Berry: Hunt won’t have ‘standalone’ fantasy value
Now Playing